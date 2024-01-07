Previous
Picturesque Puddle by plainjaneandnononsense
Picturesque Puddle

Walked through the local crematorium grounds today, heading for lunch with a friend at the aptly named Reflections Tearooms. Lots of the paths are closed due to flooding.
