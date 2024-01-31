Previous
Books Read in January 2024 by plainjaneandnononsense
Books Read in January 2024

Sycamore Gap by LJ Ross
Absolutely loving the DCI Ryan series

The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
Very much the same style writing as The Guest List. Loved the twists and turns not only unsure of the identity of the murderer but also the victim.

Heavenfield by LJ Ross
Can't read these fast enough!

Deception by Lesley Pearse
A real page turner. An original storyline that's not a whodunit or a thriller but had me guessing and keen to find out more.

Angel by LJ Ross
Such a cliffhanger of an ending. Had to be super self disciplined to stick with my plan to alternate this series with other books
