Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 935
Books Read in January 2024
Sycamore Gap by LJ Ross
Absolutely loving the DCI Ryan series
The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
Very much the same style writing as The Guest List. Loved the twists and turns not only unsure of the identity of the murderer but also the victim.
Heavenfield by LJ Ross
Can't read these fast enough!
Deception by Lesley Pearse
A real page turner. An original storyline that's not a whodunit or a thriller but had me guessing and keen to find out more.
Angel by LJ Ross
Such a cliffhanger of an ending. Had to be super self disciplined to stick with my plan to alternate this series with other books
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4530
photos
19
followers
25
following
256% complete
View this month »
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
Latest from all albums
3590
3591
934
3592
3593
3594
3595
935
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
31st January 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
jan24
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close