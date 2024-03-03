Sign up
Frosty footprints
I keep thinking we must surely have seen the end of winter, but awoke today to a cold and frosty start. Beautiful day though, and felt the sun's warmth for what felt like the first time in months. Spring's a coming!
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Andy Oz
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Album
2024 - 366
Tags
footprints
,
frost
