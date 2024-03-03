Previous
Frosty footprints by plebster
63 / 365

Frosty footprints

I keep thinking we must surely have seen the end of winter, but awoke today to a cold and frosty start. Beautiful day though, and felt the sun's warmth for what felt like the first time in months. Spring's a coming!
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise