Hide and seek by plebster
78 / 365

Hide and seek

The one on the left is ours, the one on the right (whom we call 'Floof') is one of many feline interlopers. They all get along very well, but ours is a bit skittish and prefers to hide until she's certain Floof isn't going to attack.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
22% complete

