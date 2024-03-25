Miami Beach

All the lifeguard stations are slightly different designs, with significantly different paint schemes. Looks amazing!



The beach is slightly less so though, strong riptide warnings all the time we were there and a lot of flotsam washed up. Some of it had been in the water for a while as there were plastic bottles with clusters of shellfish growing on them.

I love America, and I've been fortunate to travel there a lot in the past with work, but the lack of awareness of environmental issues and the throwaway culture is really depressing. I know the UK is not at the forefront, by any stretch, but the USA make us look like saints.