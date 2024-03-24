Previous
Holidays! by plebster
Holidays!

Not much time off in the summer holidays this year, so our 'big' holiday starts now. Florida for a week. Very excited!
Lovely dusk as we descended into Miami airport.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
