Previous
Next
Coca Cola by plebster
112 / 365

Coca Cola

An interesting building, but photo was a bit messy, so this is a close crop of the bottle. Didn't notice the two people on the balcony when I took it, but like that they give it a bit of interest.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise