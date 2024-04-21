Sign up
112 / 365
Coca Cola
An interesting building, but photo was a bit messy, so this is a close crop of the bottle. Didn't notice the two people on the balcony when I took it, but like that they give it a bit of interest.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
0
0
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
108
109
110
111
1
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
21st April 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bucharest
