I like big buttresses... by plebster
289 / 365

I like big buttresses...

... and I cannot lie.

Drove past this church six times today, and it's just awesome structurally, but that totally immense buttress always catches my eye.
Oldest church in Warwickshire, apparently.
15th October 2024

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
