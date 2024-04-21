Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Arcul de Triumf
Modelled on the more famous one in Paris, but this one's in Romania.
The original one on this site was built after Romania gained it's independance from the Ottoman Empire in 1878, but this is the third iteration.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Taken
21st April 2024 3:31pm
Tags
romania
,
bucharest
