Arcul de Triumf by plebster
Arcul de Triumf

Modelled on the more famous one in Paris, but this one's in Romania.
The original one on this site was built after Romania gained it's independance from the Ottoman Empire in 1878, but this is the third iteration.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Andy Oz

Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth.
