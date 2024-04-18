Previous
Day 7 - little dude's just hanging out
Day 7 - little dude's just hanging out

Spent 2 days in town getting over a stomach bug, but we're back. Today marks a week worth of days on the trail. Next goal is 1 month
18th April 2024

Benji

Benji
