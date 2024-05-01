Previous
Day 15 - at the NOC by probablybenji
18 / 365

Day 15 - at the NOC

Nantahala Outdoor Center, trail goes over the bridge. Great little rest stop
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Benji

@probablybenji
4% complete

