Day 23 - post-thunderstorm by probablybenji
25 / 365

Day 23 - post-thunderstorm

As mad as 4 days of hiking in the rain makes me, the forest is very beautiful afterwards
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Benji

@probablybenji
6% complete

