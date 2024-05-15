Previous
Day 28 - middle of nowhere by probablybenji
Day 28 - middle of nowhere

This was on top of Max Patch, NC. I wouldn't call it fun hiking through a cloud, but it sure was neat
Benji

@probablybenji
