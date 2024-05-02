Previous
Day 16 - more mountains by probablybenji
Day 16 - more mountains

Its very fun seeing a mountain north/northeast of here and go "I'm gonna walk over there"
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Benji

@probablybenji
