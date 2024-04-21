Sign up
12 / 365
Day 10 - heading to North Carolina
This isnt actually the state border but I like these parts of the trail where they turn into tunnels under the trees.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
0
0
Benji
@probablybenji
365
365
SM-N981U
Taken
21st April 2024 2:13pm
