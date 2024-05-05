Previous
Day 19 - great mountain view by probablybenji
22 / 365

Day 19 - great mountain view

I was gonna do a photo of Fontana Dam today but this view was too good to pass up
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Benji

@probablybenji
