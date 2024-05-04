Previous
Day 18 - hiker dinner by probablybenji
Day 18 - hiker dinner

Me and some other thru hikers I'm staying with (I'm in the hat on the right). Next stop Smoky Mountains
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Benji

@probablybenji
