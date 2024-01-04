Sign up
4 / 365
plants
Here is an abstract shot of the kitchen counter. Snow is coming overnight, so the windowsill cutting garden had to move to warmer climates, aka, beside the aerogarden.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Snaps
@purlsnaps
My equipment is an obsolete Galaxy phone with a busted screen and a scratched lens. May your days be filled with photogenic finds. ...and may...
Tags
green
,
plants
,
houseplants
