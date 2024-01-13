Sign up
13 / 365
Lucky New Year
This photo was actually taken on Jan 1. They say it is good luck to see a snake on New Year's Day, they didn't say anything about it being alive, right?
While I adore the cat and the photo, it felt more fitting for the 13th than the 1st.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
365
SM-G998U1
Taken
1st January 2024 2:40pm
cat
snake
hunting
