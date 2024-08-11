Sign up
Previous
Photo 553
Work in progress
Some more additions to the project.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
6
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
3692
3693
3694
3695
551
552
3696
553
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th June 2024 6:14pm
Tags
composite
Diana
ace
I love when you do these stunning botanicals!
August 11th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana, I thought I would share the process this time.
August 11th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab still
August 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Good watching the subtle changes.
August 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great to see the development of the artwork
August 11th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Well worth your effort. Nice
August 11th, 2024
