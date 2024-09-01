Emus, Dad and the kids

We saw so many large groupings of emus, it was fantastic. We finally felt we had to stop and 'shoot' them. This one was a group of only 8, which I would normally think was large, but some of the others were more like 50!

I'm guessing this was dad and the kids as the father emu hatches and raises the eggs while mum heads off for a good time. This grouping was curious about us and was headed in close but a passing truck frightened them off, sadly.

This was our last day of holiday and shot on the epic trip home.