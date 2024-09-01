Previous
Emus, Dad and the kids by pusspup
Emus, Dad and the kids

We saw so many large groupings of emus, it was fantastic. We finally felt we had to stop and 'shoot' them. This one was a group of only 8, which I would normally think was large, but some of the others were more like 50!
I'm guessing this was dad and the kids as the father emu hatches and raises the eggs while mum heads off for a good time. This grouping was curious about us and was headed in close but a passing truck frightened them off, sadly.
This was our last day of holiday and shot on the epic trip home.
1st September 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Quite a gathering but to see 50 must have been amazing.
September 1st, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
What a sight!
September 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful nature sighting and capture. All good things come to an end ;-)
September 1st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
They do look like ostriches - isn't that interesting! I guess in a landscape like this, anything moving would be eye-catching!
September 1st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely scene and great capture of them.
September 1st, 2024  
