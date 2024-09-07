Sign up
Previous
Photo 580
Not very ladylike!
Shearing demonstration at the country fair.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
5
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th September 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shearing
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a little ungainly.
September 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
All legs & fluffy wool! Not a dignified process….
September 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 8th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Great action shot
September 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
It is enough to put you off having a haircut isn't it ha ha
September 8th, 2024
