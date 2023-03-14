Previous
Dive boat by pusspup
Photo 3184

Dive boat

We’ve arrived at our dive destination and it’s very beautiful , tomorrow will be our first dive . We went snorkelling off the shore this afternoon and found some terrific little fish. Tomorrow should be good.
14th March 2023

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What a great shot, I am sure you will have some wonderful dives. We were there in the late seventies and loved it.
March 14th, 2023  
