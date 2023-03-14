Sign up
Photo 3184
Dive boat
We’ve arrived at our dive destination and it’s very beautiful , tomorrow will be our first dive . We went snorkelling off the shore this afternoon and found some terrific little fish. Tomorrow should be good.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th March 2023 3:40pm
Tags
diving
Diana
ace
What a great shot, I am sure you will have some wonderful dives. We were there in the late seventies and loved it.
March 14th, 2023
