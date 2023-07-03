Previous
Evening over the ocean by pusspup
Evening over the ocean

Finally downloaded the drone shots from last weekend. Despite the high winds we still managed to get some nice shots but couldn't stay aloft for long.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
such a wonderful peaceful setting with lovely layers, beautifully captured.
July 3rd, 2023  
