Previous
Photo 3616
Melbourne houses
Staying with my daughter and new grand daughter in Melbourne.
An interesting mix of housing in the area
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4166
photos
245
followers
272
following
990% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
20th May 2024 4:15pm
Public
housing
Maggiemae
ace
Typical inner city architecture! Not so much in NZ though. You spotted the good rooftop photo!
May 21st, 2024
