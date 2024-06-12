Previous
Desert camping ; Finke by pusspup
Desert camping ; Finke

At the end of day 1 racing the accommodation is self provided ie camping in the desert and preparing the bike and rider for day 2 racing back to Alice Springs.
12th June 2024

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this stunning setting, what fun you must be having! Hope Wylie 2 has a great race, good luck :-)
June 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What abreast scene and setting.
June 12th, 2024  
