Long evening shadows by pusspup
Photo 3295

Long evening shadows

Long shadows from the forest trees stretching out over the beach. Strong westerly winds making interesting patterns on the water.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
An interesting shot, full of textures and great light and shadows.
July 4th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 4th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very nice vista.
July 4th, 2023  
