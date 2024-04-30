Previous
Fun with gums by pusspup
Fun with gums

Some gum blossom on a textured background, kept company by a 'pee wee' or magpie lark ( on the basis that right across the country there is always a pee wee around!).
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Wylie

Maggiemae ace
Love the composition but pee wee doesn't need to be there - unless he is contributing to the audio!
April 30th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@maggiemae Maggie you are right, he doesn't 'need' to be there at all, but everywhere you go in Aus, somehow the pee wee is there too!
April 30th, 2024  
Bec ace
Gorgeous - love it.
April 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
gorgeous light on the gum flowers
April 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous , the flowers so beautifully lit , and the addition of the little Australian bird adds interest to the otherwise pretty image ! fav
April 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light on the gums. The Pee wee seems to approve.
April 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful creation and beautiful capture.
April 30th, 2024  
