Previous
Photo 3595
Fun with gums
Some gum blossom on a textured background, kept company by a 'pee wee' or magpie lark ( on the basis that right across the country there is always a pee wee around!).
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
flowers
composite
Maggiemae
ace
Love the composition but pee wee doesn't need to be there - unless he is contributing to the audio!
April 30th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@maggiemae
Maggie you are right, he doesn't 'need' to be there at all, but everywhere you go in Aus, somehow the pee wee is there too!
April 30th, 2024
Bec
ace
Gorgeous - love it.
April 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
gorgeous light on the gum flowers
April 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous , the flowers so beautifully lit , and the addition of the little Australian bird adds interest to the otherwise pretty image ! fav
April 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light on the gums. The Pee wee seems to approve.
April 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful creation and beautiful capture.
April 30th, 2024
