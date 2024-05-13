Previous
Peacock in Autumn colours by pusspup
Peacock in Autumn colours

Taken in my front yard with our resident peacock ‘Jim’ and our lovely Japanese maples.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of Jim and and friend !
May 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colours.
May 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov.
May 13th, 2024  
