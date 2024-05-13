Sign up
Previous
Photo 3609
Peacock in Autumn colours
Taken in my front yard with our resident peacock ‘Jim’ and our lovely Japanese maples.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th May 2024 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of Jim and and friend !
May 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and colours.
May 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov.
May 13th, 2024
