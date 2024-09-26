Previous
Pittosporum in the spotlight by pusspup
Pittosporum in the spotlight

While at the coast in Spring I'm taking photos of the flora for future composites.
This branch of pittosporum fruit seemed to stand alone for a pic, with added background and lighting for fun.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
winghong_ho
Lovely editing.
September 26th, 2024  
