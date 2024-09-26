Sign up
Previous
Photo 3743
Pittosporum in the spotlight
While at the coast in Spring I'm taking photos of the flora for future composites.
This branch of pittosporum fruit seemed to stand alone for a pic, with added background and lighting for fun.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th September 2024 4:35pm
composite
winghong_ho
Lovely editing.
September 26th, 2024
