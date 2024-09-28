Previous
tall trees by pusspup
Photo 3745

tall trees

I love this part of the forest (and many others) as the trees are all so straight and vertical.
I toyed with Topaz but ended up not using it.
But I will put another version in my other album. See which you prefer.
BoB
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Oh - hard choice. I love abstracts so that slight feel to the other one really appeals. But, How gorgeous is this as an image of Aussie bush!!
September 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful trees, both shots are fabulous.
September 28th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely tall, straight, skinny trees
September 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab forest shot, I prefer the other best
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise