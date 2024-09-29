Sign up
Previous
Photo 3746
Bracken-red
As part of my composite process, I check each isolated image on a red background. It can look quite dramatic, so thought I'd share with you.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th September 2024 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
Suzanne
ace
Can I ask what might seem like a dumb question but how do you isolate each image in the first place?
September 29th, 2024
