Bracken-red by pusspup
Bracken-red

As part of my composite process, I check each isolated image on a red background. It can look quite dramatic, so thought I'd share with you.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Suzanne ace
Can I ask what might seem like a dumb question but how do you isolate each image in the first place?
September 29th, 2024  
