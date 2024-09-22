Previous
My new friend by pusspup
My new friend

Popped up onto the car door for a chat!
Magpies have loads of personality!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Christina ace
I'm always wary of them!
September 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Amazing close-up! Fav
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous close up of your new friend!
September 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
September 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! fav
September 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Cheeky little fellow.
September 22nd, 2024  
