Previous
Leaves by pusspup
Photo 589

Leaves

During my flower 'collecting' walk I came across these fascinating gum leaves on the ground. I can't work out why they look like this! Perhaps they were crushed by the bulldozer that had clearly been through to clear the track.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture, I thought it was your processing :-)
September 27th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
That would make a lovely painting.
September 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise