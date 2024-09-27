Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 589
Leaves
During my flower 'collecting' walk I came across these fascinating gum leaves on the ground. I can't work out why they look like this! Perhaps they were crushed by the bulldozer that had clearly been through to clear the track.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4333
photos
236
followers
268
following
161% complete
View this month »
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
Latest from all albums
586
3741
587
3742
588
3743
589
3744
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th September 2024 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture, I thought it was your processing :-)
September 27th, 2024
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That would make a lovely painting.
September 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close