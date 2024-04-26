Previous
Now there's a postbox! by pusspup
Photo 3592

Now there's a postbox!

Couldn't resist a quick shot of this rusty cow for the post box collection!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Casablanca ace
Tee hee! I love it
April 26th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
How creative, Should reward it with a big parcel.
April 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s brilliant!
April 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun creation.
April 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
April 26th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice find
April 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! - what a fab rural find , - love the way her legs do not reach the ground !
April 26th, 2024  
