Autumn view over the city by pusspup
Photo 3602

Autumn view over the city

A bit of a grey day, but just caught the edge of the sun as it went down behind us.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Wylie

Corinne C
A wonderful view The buildings are disappearing through the vegetation.
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Such a great landscape and changing colours.
May 6th, 2024  
Rob Z
Fabulous with all of the autumn colours.
May 6th, 2024  
JackieR
What a fabulous view and colours
May 6th, 2024  
Dianne
Gorgeous light and those autumnal trees are beautiful.
May 6th, 2024  
Yao RL
I love it, the colours!
May 6th, 2024  
Babs
Gorgeous colours, we don't see colours like this here fav
May 6th, 2024  
Mags
Amazing view and colors!
May 6th, 2024  
