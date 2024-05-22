Previous
Doorway by pusspup
Doorway

On my walk to the shops in Melbourne. Loads of graffiti makes it very colourful under the elevated rail line!
My devices wouldn’t let me in to this seen site yesterday so I’m even further behind!
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Babs ace
The pattern behind the bars looks like eyes watching you.

I think the website was down yesterday because I couldn't get on here either.
May 24th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured. I could not yesterday.
May 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. I like the way the natural green frames it. I couldn’t get in for awhile either.You could tag this darkroom-graffiti.
May 24th, 2024  
