Previous
Photo 3618
Doorway
On my walk to the shops in Melbourne. Loads of graffiti makes it very colourful under the elevated rail line!
My devices wouldn’t let me in to this seen site yesterday so I’m even further behind!
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4168
photos
245
followers
272
following
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
8
3
365
iPhone 14 Pro
22nd May 2024 1:36pm
landscape
,
urban
Babs
ace
The pattern behind the bars looks like eyes watching you.
I think the website was down yesterday because I couldn't get on here either.
May 24th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured. I could not yesterday.
May 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. I like the way the natural green frames it. I couldn’t get in for awhile either.You could tag this darkroom-graffiti.
May 24th, 2024
