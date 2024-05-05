Previous
Walking up Red Hill by pusspup
Photo 3601

Walking up Red Hill

Its a tough walk when you haven't done it for a while :) Stopping for a photo is a great excuse, but actually the late afternoon light on the trees was fabulous. Wylie 2 on the track.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Corinne C ace
Wonderful high contrast. It feels like a painting. Fav
May 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely scene and tones. The advantage of going uphill is that down follows.
May 6th, 2024  
Brigette ace
wonderful photo - so painterly
May 6th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love how you've shown this. :)
May 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely composition the group of trees are so beautiful
May 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful edit and capture.
May 6th, 2024  
