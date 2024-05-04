Sign up
Previous
Photo 3600
Embracing Autumn
E really are having the best colour this year! Grey, wet and gloomy weather today but the trees are still brilliant!
4th May 2024
4th May 24
4
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4146
photos
244
followers
272
following
986% complete
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3595
3596
3597
545
3598
546
3599
3600
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th May 2024 9:40am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous - fav
May 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a beautiful colour.
May 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colour, quite amazing ❤
May 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
May 5th, 2024
