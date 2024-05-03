Previous
Macrozamia communis by pusspup
Macrozamia communis

Poisonous to eat, if you don't know what you're doing, but a spectacular sight when the fruits burst open for this native cycad.
This was a bumper year for fruiting - some years are more productive than others.
Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
What a fabulous capture of these amazing fruits, I have never seen them before.
May 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
They sure are an interesting shape
May 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great pop of red.
May 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful with their abundance of fruit , amazing shapes - ( not round , not square ) making them perfect for photography ! fav
May 3rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Seems a rule, the prettier, the more poisonous.
May 3rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful capture.
May 3rd, 2024  
