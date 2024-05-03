Sign up
Previous
Photo 3598
Macrozamia communis
Poisonous to eat, if you don't know what you're doing, but a spectacular sight when the fruits burst open for this native cycad.
This was a bumper year for fruiting - some years are more productive than others.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
native
flora
Diana
ace
What a fabulous capture of these amazing fruits, I have never seen them before.
May 3rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
They sure are an interesting shape
May 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great pop of red.
May 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful with their abundance of fruit , amazing shapes - ( not round , not square ) making them perfect for photography ! fav
May 3rd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Seems a rule, the prettier, the more poisonous.
May 3rd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Beautiful capture.
May 3rd, 2024
