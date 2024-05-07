Previous
Sunset over the hills by pusspup
Sunset over the hills

I couldn't resist the rustic framing by the gum trees of the sunset clouds.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
A gorgeous capture of this beautiful view and wonderful tones.
May 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh so classic aussie
May 7th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful Australian scrubland shot
May 7th, 2024  
