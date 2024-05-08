Previous
White flowers of the National Park by pusspup
White flowers of the National Park

A bit of fun with some of my flora archive.
Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
I love your botanical composites and always look forward to seeing them. So perfectly put together.
May 8th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you Diana, and I always like to squeeze in a bird - flock of ducks this time :)
May 8th, 2024  
