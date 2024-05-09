Sign up
Previous
Photo 3605
The kettle committee
For those of you who have been following me for some time, I hope you will enjoy seeing Gary peeking through the window - he has not been allowed to join this meeting of minds!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
3
3
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3599
3600
548
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th September 2022 12:59pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
composite
Annie D
ace
gorgeous composite - poor Gary :)
May 9th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good
May 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
another stunning composite, so beautifully done with wonderful dappled light.
May 9th, 2024
