The kettle committee by pusspup
Photo 3605

The kettle committee

For those of you who have been following me for some time, I hope you will enjoy seeing Gary peeking through the window - he has not been allowed to join this meeting of minds!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
gorgeous composite - poor Gary :)
May 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good
May 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
another stunning composite, so beautifully done with wonderful dappled light.
May 9th, 2024  
