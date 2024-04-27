Sign up
Photo 3593
Autumn colours
It's a bumper year for autumn colour here and I haven't been out with a camera. Just a bit of fun with some red and gold leaves here.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th April 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
Bill Davidson
Excellent image.
April 27th, 2024
