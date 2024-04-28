Previous
Memorial by pusspup
Photo 3594

Memorial

While in Melbourne this morning I came across this rather lovely memorial.
In researching it I found that it commemorates the Bali bombing in which many Australians died.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley ace
Great pov… interesting to read
April 29th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice tribute , interesting to read
April 29th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great symmetry in this image and a nice tribute.
April 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful memorial
April 29th, 2024  
