Previous
Photo 3594
Memorial
While in Melbourne this morning I came across this rather lovely memorial.
In researching it I found that it commemorates the Bali bombing in which many Australians died.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
memorial
Beverley
ace
Great pov… interesting to read
April 29th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice tribute , interesting to read
April 29th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great symmetry in this image and a nice tribute.
April 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful memorial
April 29th, 2024
