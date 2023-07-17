Previous
Anything but a black stump by pusspup
Anything but a black stump

There's an old saying here in Oz - beyond the black stump. But this stump is rather more colourful than that, and partly due to the red termite casing and partly due to the golden hour sunshine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Stump
@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful stump, great textures and colours.
July 17th, 2023  
