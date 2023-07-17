Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3308
Anything but a black stump
There's an old saying here in Oz - beyond the black stump. But this stump is rather more colourful than that, and partly due to the red termite casing and partly due to the golden hour sunshine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Stump
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3609
photos
237
followers
262
following
906% complete
View this month »
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
Latest from all albums
298
3305
3306
299
300
3307
301
3308
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th July 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful stump, great textures and colours.
July 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close