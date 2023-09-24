Previous
When you can’t outwait the tourists by pusspup
Photo 3377

When you can’t outwait the tourists

Make them a feature! Some random lady in a London phone box at the opera house arcade!
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot! The colored lighting under the arcades looks good
September 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
How lovely. Great lighting in the arcade
September 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And she posed nicely for you !!! A lovely shot with the iconic red phone-box and colourful lighting in the arcade!
September 24th, 2023  
