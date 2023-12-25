Previous
A little ray of sunshine by pusspup
Photo 3469

A little ray of sunshine

This lovely buskar was doing such a great job that I thought I would just enhance his little ray of sunshine.
Side steps of the Sacre Coeur Paris.
25th December 2023

@pusspup
Diana ace
Well done, it looks amazing.
December 25th, 2023  
