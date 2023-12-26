Sign up
Photo 3470
Pucker up now
Young ladies all over Paris, pouting for the selfie to send home.
This was the cafe where we had an (extraordinarily expensive) hot chocolate on our way to see La Tour Eiffel.
This young lady would have had the tower in background.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
france
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely street scene.
December 26th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely Parisian street scene.
December 26th, 2023
