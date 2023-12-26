Previous
Pucker up now by pusspup
Photo 3470

Pucker up now

Young ladies all over Paris, pouting for the selfie to send home.
This was the cafe where we had an (extraordinarily expensive) hot chocolate on our way to see La Tour Eiffel.
This young lady would have had the tower in background.
26th December 2023

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely street scene.
December 26th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely Parisian street scene.
December 26th, 2023  
