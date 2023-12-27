Previous
Exuberance in London by pusspup
Exuberance in London

Our friend surprising us with a little joie do vivre in London, and I just managed to catch it.

A little motion blur in PS and Bob's your Uncle :)
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Super!
December 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this!
December 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Terrific
December 27th, 2023  
